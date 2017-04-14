Broadway Scenic Designer Helen Pond Dies at 92

The Cape Cod Times reports that renowned set designed Helen Pond has died in her home at age 92, after a recent decline in her health.

Pond's set creations have appeared in many theatres from Cape Playhouse to Boston to Broadway. Her career spanned 38 years and in that time she created close to 400 set designs for plays at Cape Playhouse alone. Her artistic partner, as well as life partner, Herbert Senn, worked with her on elaborate award-winning scenery used for more than 35 years for Boston Ballet's The Nutcracker.

They also created more than 60 sets for Sarah Caldwell's Opera Company of Boston, including Voyage to the Moon, which was shown at the White House for President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Apollo astronauts in 1967. Pond and Senn designed for operas in New York and Houston, nine Broadway shows including Show Boat and the 1981 revival of Macbeth, and many off-Broadway and regional productions.

Pond lived and worked in Ohio before receiving a graduate degree from Colombia University School of Dramatic Arts, where she met Senn. They designed sets together until his death in 2003

Pond received a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod. The Cape Playhouse's scene shop is named for Pond and Senn. Her obituary asks that donations be made in her name to the Cape Playhouse.

