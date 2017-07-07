Broadway Rush, Lottery & Standing Room Only Ticketing Policies - 7/7/2017

The entire front row of seats will be available via lottery for $19.84 each. The entry period will begin each day at midnight, and continue until winners are notified via email and push notification 2-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Winners will be offered the opportunity to purchase either one or two tickets, and lottery winners can pick up their purchased tickets from TodayTix concierge agents outside of the Hudson Theatre. For tickets and info, download the TodayTix mobile app or visit www.todaytix.com.



$39.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - May be partial view - Subject to availability.

$30.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting at 7PM the day prior and continue up until 8:30am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you've paid, you'll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the Anastasia Lottery by 9am for matinees and 2pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $42 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view. Visit http://www.anastasiabroadwaylottery.com/ to enter the lottery.

A limited number of $35 tickets will be available for that day’s performance when the Bernard B. Jacobs box office (242 West 45 Street) opens each day (10am Monday-Saturday and 12pm Sunday). Tickets are subject to availability and there is a two ticket limit per person. Cash & credit cards are accepted.





A limited number of $40 tickets may be available on a daily basis and can be purchased day-of at the box office of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Please check with the box office for availability. Patrons are limited to two rush tickets per person.



A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery. Please note, lottery seats may be partial view.



Click "Enter Now below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.

General rush tickets are priced at $40.00 per ticket and can be picked up at the box office starting at 10:00am Monday-Saturday, and 12:00pm on Sunday. Seating location is at discretion of box office. Limit two per person.



$36.50 tickets available at the Box Office only - when the box office opens - limit 2 per customer - Not available for Saturday evenings - Subject to availability.





$26.50, available at the Box Office, day of performance only when the performance is sold out.

A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street) when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.



A limited number of digital lottery tickets are available for select performances. Tickets are $40 each and limited to (2) tickets per person. Entries are accepted on the day of a performance from 12:01am ET through 9:00am ET for matinees and 2:00pm ET for evening performances; note, entrants are allowed to enter both performances on a two-show day. Winners will be notified via the contact method selected at the time of entry with details on how to claim the tickets for the selected performance. Lottery tickets are not available to Saturday matinee or evening performances. Payment must be received by 11am for matinees and by 4pm for evening performances on the digital lottery website. Tickets must be picked up at the Music Box Theatre box office beginning 30 minutes before the performance. Claim instructions are subject to change.



A limited number of standing room tickets are available for select performances. Tickets are limited to (2) tickets per person and are subject to availability. Tickets must be purchased through the digital lottery. Please note that the amount of standing room tickets varies from performance to performance.

A limited number of $39.50 general rush tickets will be available at the August Wilson Theatre and can be purchased day of when the box office opens. There is a limit of two tickets per customer. Tickets are non-transferable, subject to availability. Seat locations will vary, and sometimes may be partial view. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.

A limited number of tickets per performance will be sold to winners of a digital lottery drawing. Tickets are $39.50 and limited to two per person. Seat locations will vary, and sometimes may be partial view. For details and entrance to the digital lottery, visit www.GroundhogDayMusical.com/lottery. Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 11:00 AM EDT the day before the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 12:30 PM EDT the day prior to the performance via email. Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 10:00 PM EDT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link in your winner's notification email. Winning tickets not purchased by 10:00 PM are forfeited. Your tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat pairs together, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Winners who require accessible seating should contact us at help@luckyseat.com for assistance.



A digital lottery is offered for all performances. For matinee performances, enter between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For evening performances following matinees, enter between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. On days with only an evening performance scheduled, enter between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/



DIGITAL LOTTERY DETAILS: The digital lottery is randomized and the order of entry has no effect on participants' chances of winning. Winners will be notified via email shortly after the lottery closes with a link to purchase the tickets. Winners will have a 60-minute window during which they must pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets not claimed in this manner will be sold to the cancellation line in person at the box office. Winners must pick up their tickets at the Richard Rodgers Theatre box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. There is a limit of one entry per person, and each entrant can request up to two tickets.



$47.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when a performance is sold out.



$30.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



A limited number of tickets for the performance will be sold to winners of a random lottery drawing. Winning tickets are $40 and limited to 2 per winner. To enter, type your information in the form above and press the "Submit" button. Only one entry per person per performance. Duplicate entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 11:00 AM EDT the day before the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 12:30 PM EDT the day prior to the performance via email. Winners will also receive a text SMS message (if mobile number is furnished provided the entrant also checks the text consent box.).

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 10:00 PM EDT the day prior to the performance using the purchase link in your winner's notification email. Winning tickets not purchased by 10:00 PM are forfeited. Your tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat pairs together, there is a chance that pairs may be split up. Winners who require accessible seating should contact us at help@luckyseat.com for assistance.



A limited number of $30 standing-room tickets may be available in person at the box office on the day of the performance, if the performance is sold out.

MISS SAIGON will offer a limited number of $39 rush tickets for each performance. These tickets can be purchased day- of at the box office (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) on a first- come, first- served basis. Please check with the box office for availability. Limited to two rush tickets per person. Cash and credit cards are accepted.



A limited number of general rush tickets will be available daily for $39 at the Imperial Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance. There will be a maximum of two tickets per person. Tickets can be paid for via cash or credit card and are subject to availability. Seating locations will be at the discretion of the box office.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter The Great Comet Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



http://greatcometbroadway.com/lottery.php



A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold to winners of the Official Digital Lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets. Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



7 days before the performance patrons are invited to enter the Oslo Lottery. Winners will be notified at 10am the day before the performance and must purchase their tickets by 10pm the day before the performance. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



$39.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Limit 2 tickets per customer - Subject to availability.



On the day of the performance patrons are invited to enter the School of Rock Broadway Lottery by 10am for matinees and 3pm for evening performances. Winners may purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Seats may not be located next to one another and locations may be partial view.



$27.00 - Available at the Box Office only on the day of the performance - Only sold when the performance is sold out - Limit 2 tickets per customer.



A limited number of tickets for each performance will be sold through the lottery. Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance for up to two tickets.



Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $32 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at time of drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets may be purchased in cash or with a valid credit card. Tickets are subject to availability.



Standing Room tickets are available for purchase at the box office directly following the daily lottery at $27 each, based on availability.



Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting once the prior day’s performance begins and continue up until 9am on the day of the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed.



A limited number of tickets will be sold to winners of the official digital lottery.



Click "Enter Now" below for the performance you want to attend and fill out the entry form. After the lottery closes, you will be notified via email within minutes as to whether you won or not.



Winners, claim your seats: If you are selected as a winner, you have 60 minutes to pay for your tickets via credit card. Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office. They cannot be transferred to other people or performances. Once you’ve paid, you’ll need to use a government-issued ID in order to pick up your tickets.



Lottery entries must be submitted between 7am and 9am the day of the performance, for both matinee and evening performances. You will have from 9am to 11am to purchase tickets if selected.



There are $27.00 tickets available at the Box Office only, when the performance is sold out. They are sold in advance or same day, if available. There are only 28 standing room positions.



A limited number of $30 rush tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong will be available for purchase at the Lyceum Theatre, when the box office opens on the day of the applicable performance. Tickets will be limited to two per person and subject to availability. Seats may be in partial view locations. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.



$32 Standing Room Only when the show is sold out.



A limited number of seats are available for purchase in-person for $40 each at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) box office beginning at 10am(12pm on Sundays) for that day's performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Maximum two tickets per person.



A limited number of tickets will be available for all performances through the digital lottery which will open at 8:00am for both matinee and evening performances and will remain open until 11am and 3pm, respectively, when winners are drawn. For details and entrance to the digital lottery click on: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/war-paint. Digital lottery tickets are $40 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Nederlander Theatre box office (208 West 41st Street) 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.



Standing room tickets, available at $50, will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the show is sold out. Maximum two tickets per person.



A day-of-performance lottery for 26 select orchestra seats for $30.00 each will be held daily. Each day, 2.5 hours prior to show time, people who present themselves at the Gershwin Theatre box office will have their names placed in a hat. 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for 26 orchestra seats at $30.00 each. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person, cash only. Photo-ID required. Participants may enter their names ONE TIME ONLY PER PERFORMANCE; anyone who is discovered to have multiple entries will be disqualified and tickets will be revoked.



A limited number of tickets are available through the digital lottery. Tickets are $35 each, including the facility fee. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online.



Tickets can be picked up at the Gershwin Theatre box office 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup, and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.

