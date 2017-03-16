Broadway Actress Terri White Fighting Rare Blood Disease

Friends of actress Terri White have set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical costs for a rare blood disease that she is fighting.

At first, Terri was without insurance, but thanks to the Affordable Care Act (also known as ObamaCare), Terri was able to enroll in January. She is still in need of financial assistance, as the costs are very high for her treatment.

Terri has started a new Chemotherapy in preparation for a new stem cell/bone marrow transplant, for which she will be her own donor. This is a dangerous and painful road, but will be worth it.

Terri was always the first to sign up and sing at any benefit to help others. Now it is our turn to help her.

Audiences will remember Terri in the last revival of "Follies" on Broadway as Stella Deems. Other credits include "Barnum" in 1980, followed by the revival of "Ain't Misbehavin' "in 1988, after being Nell Carter's understudy in the original 1978 production. "Welcome To The Club," "Finan's Rainbow" ( Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations 2010) , "Stepping Out At Radio City with Liza Minnelli," as well as Mama Morton in "Chicago." Off-Broadway credits include The Club ( Obie Award), "Nunsense I & II," "Nuncrackers," and the Irish Repertory Theatre Company's production of "Finians Rainbow."

Terri can be seen on DVD in Nunsense I & II with Rue McClanahan, Liza Live at Radio City Music Hall, Boys on the Side and in "Law and Order: Criminal Intent", not to mention her recordings including Forbidden Broadway 25th Anniversary, Barnum, Liza Live, Finian's Rainbow, Incurably Romantic, Follies and her own CDs The Lady's Got to Sing and Upon Request.

Terri is also known from her piano bar days at The Duplex, Eighty-Eights, Rose's Turn, and Don't Tell Mama, as well as her cabaret and concert performances across the globe, including The Kennedy Center.

For all those willing and able to donate, please go to www.gofundme.com/terri-white-medical-fund. Sending thanks to all those who have already contributed!

