Broadway AM Report, January 4, 2017 - UNDER THE RADAR and More!
TODAY'S BIG NEWS: Mayer & Kitt's new adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT opens tonight in Tokyo, and The Public Theater kicks off UNDER THE RADAR 2017!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- Colin Hanlon is stepping in for Telly Leung in Broadway's IN TRANSIT.
- We got a peek (right) at Annaleigh Ashford's New Year's show, footage from the red carpet for AMELIE's pre-Broadway bow in LA, and highlights of Molly Pope in A STAR IS BORN at 54 Below!
- We brought you a vintage interview with the late Debbie Reynolds...
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is dancing across North America starting this winter.
- THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY is now the most successful magic show in Broadway history, while OH, HELLO has broken records at the Lyceum!
- And the Rockettes saga continues with MSG and Marie Claire butting heads...
Broadway Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees today!
What we're geeking out over: Disney's official clip of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Emma Watson singing "Something There"!
Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson? singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY- Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016
What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt and Lauren Dreyfuss performing "Only Us" on TODAY!
