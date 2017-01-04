Broadway AM Report, January 4, 2017 - UNDER THE RADAR and More!

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Broadway AM Report, January 4, 2017

Jan. 4, 2017  

TODAY'S BIG NEWS: Mayer & Kitt's new adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT opens tonight in Tokyo, and The Public Theater kicks off UNDER THE RADAR 2017!

Next up in our series of stars introducing BWW's morning feature
is IN TRANSIT star Erin Mackey (portrait by Walter McBride)!
Annaleigh Ashford rings in 2017 at 54 Below!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Colin Hanlon is stepping in for Telly Leung in Broadway's IN TRANSIT.
- We got a peek (right) at Annaleigh Ashford's New Year's show, footage from the red carpet for AMELIE's pre-Broadway bow in LA, and highlights of Molly Pope in A STAR IS BORN at 54 Below!
- We brought you a vintage interview with the late Debbie Reynolds...
- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is dancing across North America starting this winter.
- THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY is now the most successful magic show in Broadway history, while OH, HELLO has broken records at the Lyceum!
- And the Rockettes saga continues with MSG and Marie Claire butting heads...

What we're geeking out over: Disney's official clip of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST's Emma Watson singing "Something There"!

What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt and Lauren Dreyfuss performing "Only Us" on TODAY!

Video of the Day: Watch Carmen Cusack and company onstage at the BRIGHT STAR reunion concert!

