Broadway AM Report, January 4, 2017 - UNDER THE RADAR and More!

TODAY'S BIG NEWS: Mayer & Kitt's new adaptation of AS YOU LIKE IT opens tonight in Tokyo, and The Public Theater kicks off UNDER THE RADAR 2017!

Annaleigh Ashford rings in 2017 at 54 Below!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Colin Hanlon is stepping in for Telly Leung in Broadway's IN TRANSIT.

- We got a peek (right) at Annaleigh Ashford's New Year's show, footage from the red carpet for AMELIE's pre-Broadway bow in LA, and highlights of Molly Pope in A STAR IS BORN at 54 Below!

- We brought you a vintage interview with the late Debbie Reynolds...

- SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is dancing across North America starting this winter.

- THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY is now the most successful magic show in Broadway history, while OH, HELLO has broken records at the Lyceum!

- And the Rockettes saga continues with MSG and Marie Claire butting heads...

Broadway Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees today!

