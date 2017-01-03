The Rockettes Saga Continues: MSG Fires Back at Marie Claire for Article on Private Meeting

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that the The Rockettes are performing for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th.

Much of the troupe and the community surrounding it have been less than pleased with this development, including one Rockette who spoke out to Marie Claire last month about her concerns, fears and frustrations.

Possibly prompted by Marie Claire's article, Madison Square Garden executive chairman James Dolan called an impromptu meeting with The Rockettes on December 27th to discuss - in a "safe setting" - the controversy surrounding MSG's decision to have the dancers perform at the event.

Marie Claire published Dolan's and several Rockettes' statements from the meeting in a new piece this morning, in which Dolan remained firm that The Rockettes should take part in this "great national event," adding "I would simply say, we're celebrating a new president, not necessarily this president."

One dancer responded to Dolan's call for tolerance of differing opinions by saying, "I mean, it just sounds like you're asking us to be tolerant of intolerance."

Now, Madison Square Garden Company has released the following statement regarding Marie Claire's coverage of the meeting:

"Marie Claire posted a story on its website this morning regarding a private meeting that was held last week. The story included comments made by various Rockettes that were included without their permission.

"When Marie Claire requested comment from MSG last night, we provided a full statement on the matter. Marie Claire chose to just use a small portion of what was provided. Following is the full statement in its entirety.

"Statement from Barry Watkins, Chief Communications Officer for The Madison Square Garden Company:

"'This is one person who continues to attempt to represent the entire team of Rockettes. This time it's in a story that is the result of an unauthorized recording that violated the confidentiality of all of her sister Rockettes. While Mr. Dolan stands behind everything he said during the meeting, no one in that room believed they were speaking publicly. Everyone in the meeting had the chance to speak their mind in a safe setting, and many did. Her secret recording was deceitful and cowardly and has betrayed all of her fellow Rockettes. Posting this story is beneath the ethical standards of Hearst. We are deeply disappointed in their decision to post this story.'"

Since the news of The Rockettes plan to high-kick at Trump's inauguration broke before Christmas, the arts community has expressed outrage, rumors have flown fast and thick on whether the dancers could face legal consequences for refusing to perform (especially after a contentious email from their union), and Madison Square Garden eventually dubbed the entire affair voluntary.

In related news, Rebecca Ferguson, a British singer who was a runner-up on Season 7 of THE X FACTOR, recently turned to Twitter to reveal that she has been invited to perform at the presidential inauguration. Ferguson said she will accept the invitation if she is allowed to sing "Strange Fruit," a protest song which was originally recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939.

So far, The Rockettes will be joining the Mormon Tablernacle Choir and America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho at the inauguration on January 20th. A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has also dropped out of the event in protest.

