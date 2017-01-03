STAGE TUBE: Watch Highlights of Molly Pope in A STAR IS BORN, Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below

Molly Pope will reprise A STAR IS BORN after her fall run at Feinstein's/54 Below on January 18 - get ready for her return with highlights from the show!

1937, Janet Gaynor. 1954, Judy Garland. 1976, Barbra Streisand. Tonight, a new star is born: Molly Pope. Witness the classic songs and scenes from the 1954 Warner Brothers movie musical like you've never seen or heard them before, by the only person in show business who has the talents to tackle them - Molly Pope.

Collaborating with music director Brian Nash, songs will include "The Man That Got Away." "Swanee," "I'll Get By," "You Took Advantage Of Me," "Gotta Have Me Go With You," Here's What I'm Here For," "Someone At Last," "Lose That Long Face," and many more.

Molly Pope is a critically acclaimed singer and actor whose shows have played Joe's Pub, Feinstein's at the Regency, Ars Nova, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, OBERON (A.R.T.), and the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Australia. She is the recipient of both the 2016 Bistro Award for "Creative Cabaret Artistry" and the 2016 MAC Award for Musical Comedy Performer for her show "Molly Pope Likes Your Status." She has been named a Time Out New York "Top Ten Cabaret Act of 2008" and 2012 and a Village Voice Best of NYC 2011 for "Best Singer To Turn Life Into A Cabaret." Most recently she recorded her first album, An Audience with Molly Pope, live at Joe's Pub. Branded "one of downtown cabaret's most adventurous performers" by the New York Times and hailed as "tremendously entertaining" by The Wall Street Journal, she has also performed at The Cafe Carlyle ("Tales From The Jazz Age"), the Afterglow Festival in Provincetown, The Amber Zone at Sid Gold's Request Room and "Our Hit Parade" at Joe's Pub. Stage credits include Found (Atlantic Theater Co), Horseplay, or the Fickle Mistress (LaMama ETC/Theatre Askew), Dan Fishback's The Material World (Dixon Place). For more information, visit www.mollypope.com.

Related Articles