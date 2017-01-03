SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - THE MUSICAL to Groove Across the Continent in All-New North American Tour; Cast Announced!

Saturday Night Fever - The Musical, the iconic story of Tony - the kid from Brooklyn USA - who wants to dance his way to a better life, is back! And back in an all-new production that shares Tony's love for dancing in spectacular new ways.

Fueled by the vintage Bee Gee hits, this contemporary retelling of the classic story captures the energy, passion and life-changing moments that have thrilled audiences since 1977. Now, a new generation of talented actor/singer/dancers meets a new generation of playgoers to explore the soaring sounds and pulsating rhythms of this coming-of-age disco fantasy.

This all-new production of Saturday Night Fever The Musical, presented by NorthCore Productions and 2 Luck Concepts LLC, will be directed by Marcia Kash with choreography by Marc Kimelman and music direction by Steve Thomas. Tour direction is by Columbia Artists Theatricals, Gary McAvay, President (www.cami.com).

Featured in the cast are Matt Alfano as Tony Manero, Tessa Alves as Stephanie, and Heather McGuigan as Annette, along with Christy Adamson, Jak Barradell, Katie Beethan, Deb Collins, Michael De Rose, Kristin Dobby, Aaron Ferguson, Nicko Giannakos, Ryan Gifford, Sarah Higgins, Galen Johnson, Kyla Musselman, David Rosser, Adam Sergison, AJ Simmons, Justin Stadnyk, and Jennifer Thiessen.

Performances will begin January 7th at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids, MN, and continue on to engagements in Abilene TX, Akron OH, Albany NY, Amarillo TX, Billings MT, Burnsville MN, Ceritos CA, Champaign IL, Columbia SC, Dayton OH, Daytona Beach FL, Fargo ND, Green Bay WI, Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada), Lima OH, Lowell MA, Lynn MA, Madison WI, Medicine Hat (Alberta, Canada), Melbourne FL, Midland TX, Milwaukee WI, Morgantown WV, New Philadelphia OH, Newport News VA, Ogdensburg NY, Owensboro KY, Phoenix AZ, Portland ME, Prescott AZ, Princeton NJ, Raleigh NC, Rapid City SD, Red Bank NJ, Regina (Saskatchewan, Canada), Sandusky OH, Santa Barbara CA, Saskatoon (Saskatchewan, Canada), Springfield MA, St. Louis MO, St. Petersburg FL, The Villages FL, Toronto, Valdosta GA, Verona NY, Wichita KS, and Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), with more cities to be announced.

With over 25 years of combined experience in theatrical producing and entertainment, NorthCore Productions was founded by Steve Roth and Rachel Crowther with the intention to produce, present and manage high quality entertainment while fostering new work and developing long term clients. With an extensive background in local, national and international theatre, touring and entertainment, we are focused on exceptional programming while facilitating expansion in the arts community. With roots in entertainment excellence and a core focus in creating, developing, managing and producing projects for the stage, our goal is to provide high quality product to houses across North America while nurturing a growing audience and maintaining creative integrity in the industry.

Executive Producer 2LUCK CONCEPTS (John Luckacovic and Eleanor Oldham): John spent 19 years with Columbia Artists Management Inc., rising to an officer and director of the company. Eleanor was with ICM Artists in London, where she signed and managed the careers of conductors and instrumentalists. In 2001, they formed 2Luck Concepts to search the world and develop and produce unique and engaging projects. Among many projects, 2Luck managed and produced all of Akram Khan's projects including Sacred Monsters (featuring Akram and Sylvie Guillem) and In-I (featuring Akram and Juliette Binoche); they produced and managed the first-ever tours of London's Shakespeare's Globe Original Practice productions of Twelfth Night and Measure for Measure, followed by Love's Labour's Lost, The Merry Wives of Windsor, The Comedy of Errors and Hamlet. 2Luck also produced tours of Poland's 100 member National Treasure MAZOWSZE, as well as two coast-to-coast tours of Anda Union from Inner Mongolia, The Music Man In Concert featuring Shirley Jones and Patrick Cassidy and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Current projects include the award-winning street dance/contemporary Company Wang Ramirez from Germany, Tina Packer's Women of Will, and EarFilms, a unique approach to storytelling utilizing a 3D ambisonic sound system and a blindfolded audience.

Based on Nik Cohn's 1975 New York Magazine article "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night" and Norman Wexler's hit 1977 film, Saturday Night Fever - The Musical features the world famous music of The Bee Gees. This musical adaptation of the classic film is the story of a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing. The score includes many classic disco-era hits. Tony Manero is a clerk in a paint store in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. But he lives for Saturday evening and his visit to the local disco, 2001 Odyssey. At the disco Tony is no longer an inconspicuous employee, he is the king of the dance floor. There he meets dancer, Stephanie Mangano. The two decide to take part in a dance competition. Although Tony is interested in a relationship with Stephanie, she rejects him, thinking that she can pursue higher goals and meet a better selection of men in Manhattan. But Tony and Stephanie continue to rehearse and win the dance competition. However, Tony, not happy because a competing pair of Latino dancers was clearly better, hands the championship trophy to them. The dispute divides Tony and Stephanie. After some very tragic events, Tony and Stephanie decide to remain friends.

Almost all of the songs from the original movie sound track are included in the stage musical. The album remained 24 weeks on the top of the US album charts and stayed until March 1980 on the charts. In the UK, the album also achieved first place for 18 weeks and it is one of the most successful movie sound tracks of all time. In 1979 it won a Grammy as Album of the Year. In 2003 it reached # 131 of Rolling Stone's "500 best albums of all time".

For more information, visit www.cami.com.

