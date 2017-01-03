Photo Flash: Annaleigh Ashford Conjures Magic on New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below

After a sold out New Year's Eve show last year, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, once again accompanied by Will Van Dyke and the Whiskey 5, conjured New Year's Magic! at Feinstein's/54 Below, followed by a dance party to ring in 2017. Scroll down for photos of Annaleigh onstage!

Annaleigh Ashford (in the upcoming Sunday in the Park with George, as well as Broadway's Sylvia, You Can't Take It With You and Kinky Boots, and Showtime's Masters of Sex) celebrated the New Year with an eclectic mix of songs, stories, some sort-of impressive magic tricks, and an appearance made by a rainbow.

Ashford and music director Will Van Dyke reprised some of their LOST IN THE STARS favorites as well as debut some new tunes to celebrate this past year.

