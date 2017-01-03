BWW TV Exclusive: Carmen Cusack Croons Tunes at BRIGHT STAR's Reunion Concert

On December 12, the company of BRIGHT STAR reunited for a one-night-only concert at Town Hall. In celebration of their recent GRAMMY Award nomination, BroadwayWorld has exclusive footage from the concert - listen to Carmen Cusack croon onstage below!

Bright Star, the new musical from 2016 Tony Award nominees Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, played its final Broadway performance on Broadway June 26, after 30 preview and 109 regular performances. With direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreography by Josh Rhodes, Bright Star began performances on Thursday, February 25th, 2016 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), and opened officially on Thursday, March 24th.

Carmen Cusack made one of the most buzzed about and raved over Broadway debuts in recent memory as Alice, a role she originated in Bright Star's world premiere production, and was also joined by co-stars Paul Alexander Nolan, Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren, A.J. Shively, Hannah Elless, Tony Award nominee Stephen Bogardus, three-time Tony Award nominee Dee Hoty, Stephen Lee Anderson, Emily Padgett, Tony Award nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz, along with Maddie Shea Baldwin, Allison Briner-Dardenne, Max Chernin, PatRick Cummings, Sandra DeNise, Richard Gatta, Lizzie Klemperer, Michael X. Martin, William Michals, Tony Roach, Sarah JaneShanks and William Youmans.

Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

