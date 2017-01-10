Broadway AM Report, January 10, 2017 - ORANGE JULIUS, THE BODYGUARD and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

TODAY'S CALL SHEET:

- ORANGE JULIUS begins previews tonight Off-Broadway.

- Understudies from DEAR EVAN HANSEN and more will perform in concert at 54 Below...

- THE BODYGUARD kicks off its national tour in Minneapolis tonight!

Next up in our "mug shots" series is IN TRANSIT star

Margo Seibert (portrait by Walter McBride)!

NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:

- Wayne Brady will take over the role of 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON!

- SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Glenn Close, has found its full company.

- Broadway's KINKY BOOTS is welcoming a new 'Lauren' this month...

- We got a first look (right) at Waterwell's BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, JITNEY on Broadway, production shots, opening night photos and footage of THE PRESENT, a peek at A BRONX TALE in the recording studio, and stills from the 2017 Golden Globes!

- Lena Hall, Marisa Tomei and more have signed on for Sarah Ruhl's new play HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE...

- THE ROYALE's Khris Davis won this year's Clive Barnes Award for Theater.

- THE FRONT PAGE has recouped on Broadway.

- And Barbra Streisand is headed to Long Island this spring!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to audition horror stories on the first episode of the LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine podcast!

#GivingTuesday: New York Theatre Workshop is hosting a benefit performance of Othello, starring David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig, this Thursday! Proceeds will go to NYTW's education and engagement programs.

David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig in OTHELLO.

Photo by Chad Batka

