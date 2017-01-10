Broadway AM Report, January 10, 2017 - ORANGE JULIUS, THE BODYGUARD and More!
TODAY'S CALL SHEET:
- ORANGE JULIUS begins previews tonight Off-Broadway.
- Understudies from DEAR EVAN HANSEN and more will perform in concert at 54 Below...
- THE BODYGUARD kicks off its national tour in Minneapolis tonight!
NEWS YOU MISSED YESTERDAY:
- Wayne Brady will take over the role of 'Aaron Burr' in Chicago's HAMILTON!
- SUNSET BOULEVARD, starring Glenn Close, has found its full company.
- Broadway's KINKY BOOTS is welcoming a new 'Lauren' this month...
- We got a first look (right) at Waterwell's BLUEPRINT SPECIALS, JITNEY on Broadway, production shots, opening night photos and footage of THE PRESENT, a peek at A BRONX TALE in the recording studio, and stills from the 2017 Golden Globes!
- Lena Hall, Marisa Tomei and more have signed on for Sarah Ruhl's new play HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE...
- THE ROYALE's Khris Davis won this year's Clive Barnes Award for Theater.
- THE FRONT PAGE has recouped on Broadway.
- And Barbra Streisand is headed to Long Island this spring!
BWW Exclusive: Listen to audition horror stories on the first episode of the LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine podcast!
#GivingTuesday: New York Theatre Workshop is hosting a benefit performance of Othello, starring David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig, this Thursday! Proceeds will go to NYTW's education and engagement programs.
What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone and Tovah Feldshuh, appearing on this Friday's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. Check out a clip!
What we're listening to: The MOANA soundtrack, which just hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart!
