Photo Flash: First Look at Laura Osnes, Will Swenson & Company in Waterwell's BLUEPRINT SPECIALS

Waterwell's sold-out production Blueprint Specials continues tonight, January 9th, at 7:00PM and Wednesday, January 11th, at 7:30PM at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Pier 86, at West 46th Street and 12th Avenue). Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

In the summer of 1944, engulfed by a war spread across three continents, the US Army made a foray into some unlikely territory: producing Broadway-style musicals. Created by a who's who of 20th-century American entertainers, including composer Frank Loesser and choreographer José Limón, these remarkable artifacts were designed for soldiers to put on in the field as a way to boost morale. Now, Waterwell is excavating and reviving them as a collaboration between civilian artists and veterans. Tuneful, subversive, and disarmingly witty, the Blueprint Specials offer a fresh and surprising look at the intersection of conflict and culture.

The cast for Blueprint Specials stars Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde) and Will Swenson (Hair) are Quinn Mattfeld (The Cherry Orchard, Pal Joey), Jenny Florkowski (Wicked),Emily McAleesejergins (vocalist for the West Point Band), James Edward Becton (U.S. Army Veteran) and Waterwell Ensemble members Hanna Cheek (The Pumpkin Pie Show) and Kevin Townley (The Talent Show).

Photo Credit: Ryan Jensen

