Barbra Streisand to Perform at Newly Renovated Nassau Coliseum This Spring

Showbiz 411 reports exclusively that Barbra Streisand will be among the very first performers to christen the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York. According to the report, the legendary singer will perform for two nights in either April or early May.

Billy Joel will be the first act to perform in the newly renovated venue on April 5th. Other singers scheduled to appear in April are Marc Anthony, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey. Click here for additional information.

In 2016, Streisand released her latest album, ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, which featured duets with international movie stars such as Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, and Seth McFarlane. The album dropped on August 26th.

The Grammy winner went on to perform sold-out shows in 9 cities throughout the country. Streisand is the best-selling female recording artist in history. Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years.

Related Articles