Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!

Jan. 9, 2017  

Andrew Upton's new adaptation ofAnton Chekhov's first play, Platonov,The Present opened just last night at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. THE PRESENT features the Sydney Theatre Company cast of 13, each making their Broadway debut, including Cate Blanchett (Anna) and Richard Roxburgh (Mikhail).

Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death. Andrew Upton's adaptation is set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s at an old country house where friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the independent but compromised widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett). At the center is the acerbic and witty Platonov (Roxburgh) with his wife, his former students and friends and their partners. They may appear comfortable, but boiling away inside is a mess of unfinished, unresolved relationships, fueled by twenty years of denial, regret and thwarted desire.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos from the after party below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Toby Schmitz

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Eamon Farren

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Chris Ryan

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Martin Jacobs

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Eamon Farren

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Toby Schmitz

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Marshall Napier

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Brandon McClelland

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Toby Schmitz, Eamon Farren, Chris Ryan, Martin Jacobs and Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Jacqueline McKenzie

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Jacqueline McKenzie

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Jacqueline McKenzie

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Jacqueline McKenzie

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Susan Prior

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Susan Prior

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Susan Prior

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Anna Bamford

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Anna Bamford

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Anna Bamford

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Anna Bamford

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Anna Bamford

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Richard Roxburgh and John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Richard Roxburgh and John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Richard Roxburgh and John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Andrew Upton, Cate Blanchett, Richard Roxburgh and John Crowley

Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Cate Blanchett & Company Celebrate Opening Night of THE PRESENT!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE PRESENT!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Vineyard Theatre's KID VICTORY!
  • Up on the Marquee: HELLO, DOLLY!, Starring Bette Midler!
  • Up on the Marquee: The Lunt-Fontanne Gets Wonkafied for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY!
  • Up on the Marquee: August Wilson's JITNEY