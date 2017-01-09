BWW TV: From Sydney to NYC- THE PRESENT Makes Its Way to Broadway with Cate Blanchett & Richard Roxburgh!

Andrew Upton's new adaptation ofAnton Chekhov's first play, Platonov,The Present opened just last night at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017. THE PRESENT features the Sydney Theatre Company cast of 13, each making their Broadway debut, including Cate Blanchett (Anna) and Richard Roxburgh (Mikhail).

Variously known as Platonov, Wild Honey, Fatherlessness and The Disinherited, Anton Chekhov's first play was not discovered until 1920, some 16 years after the playwright's death. Andrew Upton's adaptation is set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s at an old country house where friends gather to celebrate the birthday of the independent but compromised widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett). At the center is the acerbic and witty Platonov (Roxburgh) with his wife, his former students and friends and their partners. They may appear comfortable, but boiling away inside is a mess of unfinished, unresolved relationships, fueled by twenty years of denial, regret and thwarted desire.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and were taking you inside the festivities with the full company below!

