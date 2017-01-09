THE ROYALE's Khris Davis, NYC Ballet's Indiana Woodward Top 2017 Clive Barnes Awards

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

The Clive Barnes Foundation announced today, Monday, January 9, 2017, that Khris Davis (The Royale) has won the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Award for Theater and that Indiana Woodward (New York City Ballet) has won the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Award for Dance.

The announcement was made at the Seventh Annual Clive Barnes Awards ceremony, which was held at The Walter Reade Theatre at Lincoln Center. All finalists received a cash prize, while the winners (Mr. Davis and Ms. Woodward) received an award of $5,000.

The 2016 Clive Barnes Award Nominees:

Dance

Elena D'Amario of Parsons Dance

Spartak Hoxha of New York City Ballet

Andrea Yorita of BalletX

***Indiana Woodward of New York City Ballet***

Theatre

Timothee Chalamet for his performance in Prodigal Son

Juwan Crawley for his performance in Spamilton

***Khris Davis for his performance in The Royale***

Nora Schell for her performance in Spamilton

Khris Davis last appeared on stage in The Public Theater's production of Sweat, which will transfer to Broadway later this Spring. He has also been seen in The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater, Colossal with Dallas Theater Center, Bill Durham at Alliance Theater, Love in Afghanistan at Arena Stage, Ruined with Philadelphia Theatre Company, and in Antigone, Othello and Arms and the Man and Wind in the Willows with Quintessence Theatre Group.

Indiana Woodward is a member of New York City Ballet's corps de ballet. She was born in Paris, France and began her dance training at the age of ten at the Yuri Grigoriev School of Ballet in Venice, California. Ms. Woodward began studying at the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, during the 2010 summer course and enrolled as a full-time student that fall. In August 2012, she became an apprentice with NYCB and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet in December 2012.

This year's Theatre Award was presented by Academy and Tony-Award-winner Joel Grey. Ashley Bouder, Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet, presented the Dance Award. The New York Post's Michael Riedel, also the author of the bestselling book Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway and co-host of Theater Talk, will oversaw the awards as Master of Ceremonies.

Past presenters have included Wendy Whelan, Susan Stroman, Frederic Franklin CBE, Cherry Jones, Paloma Hererra, and Nina Arianda. Previous winners are Chase Finlay (2010, Principal with New York City Ballet), Nina Arianda (2010, Venus in Fur, Tony Award-winner), MJ Rodrigues (2011, RENT), Isabella Boylston (2011, Principal with American Ballet Theatre), Rob McClure (2012, Chaplin, Tony Award-nominee), Lauren Lovette (2012, Principal with New York City Ballet), Jonny Orsini (2013, The Nance, Fish in the Dark), Lloyd Mayor (2013, Martha Graham Dance Company), Russell Janzen (2014, Soloist for New York City Ballet), Alex Sharp (2014, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Tony Award-winner), Gabe Stone Shayer (2015, American Ballet Theater) and Dave Thomas Brown (2015, The Legend of Georgia McBride).

The finalists for the dance and theatre awards are nominated by the Selection Committee, which is comprised of a panel of critics and performers in each field. This year's Selection Committee for the Clive Barnes Award included William H. Ausman, Siobhan Burns, Diana Byer, Frank DiLella, George Dorris, Barbara Hoffman, Arthur Mitchell, Patrick Pacheco, James Sutton, and Valerie Taylor-Barnes.

Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends; always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to two talented young professionals and, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes.

The Foundation gives an Annual Award to two talented young professionals in the artistic fields of dance and theatre.

The Clive Barnes Foundation Board of Directors includes Valerie Taylor-Barnes (President), William H. Ausman (Vice President), Charles Askegard, George Dorris, Anthony Ferro, Paloma Herrera, Holly Jones, Michelle Mathesius, Lloyd Mayor, Arthur Mitchell, Michael Riedel, Spring Sirkin, and Craig Wright.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

