Understudies from DEAR EVAN HANSEN, BRIGHT STAR and More to Lead the Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

On January 10th, understudies who never got the opportunity to go on for the roles they cover will get the chance to sing the material for the first time in front of a live audience with Not At This Performance at Feinstein's/54 Below.

This will be the 3rd edition of the concert series created by Shoshana Feinstein and Benjamin Rauhala to celebrate the hard work that understudies put in to learn a role that they sometimes never get to play.

The 9:30pm concert will star Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, Jean u/s), Justin Bowen (Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin u/s), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho, Patrick Bateman u/s), Gerard Canonico (Dear Evan Hansen, Evan u/s), Max Chernin (Bright Star; Billy u/s), Abby Church (How to Succeed in Business, Rosemary u/s), Ben Cook (Tuck Everlasting, Jesse u/s), Sandra DeNise (Bright Star, Alice u/s), Anna Eilinsfeld (American Psycho, Evelyn u/s), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star, Margo u/s), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me; Georg u/s), Synthia Link (How to Succeed in Business, Rosemarie u/s), Jim Stanek (The Story of My Life, Alvin standby), Madeline Trumble (Newsies, Katherine u/s), Zurin Villanueva (Shuffle Along, Florence/Gertrude u/s), and Remy Zaken (Dear Evan Hansen, Zoe u/s).

Tickets begin at $25 with a $25 food/drink minimum and can be purchased at 54below.com/events/not-performance-3.

