Full Cast Announced for Glenn Close-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD on Broadway!

Three-time Tony Award-winner Glenn Close and company begin rehearsals today for the Broadway return of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard. Close made her West End debut in bravura sold-out limited engagement at the English National Opera (ENO) in April 2016, winning an Evening Standard Award for her iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond. Based on Billy Wilder's classic Academy Award-winning film, Sunset Boulevard features a celebrated book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.) Directed by Lonny Price, this production of Sunset Boulevard will feature a 40-piece orchestra on the stage of The Palace Theatre (1564 7th Avenue), the biggest on Broadway in more than 80 years. Performances will begin on Thursday, February 2, 2017 , with an official opening night set for Thursday, February 9, 2017 .Sunset Boulevard will play a limited 16-week engagement.

Joining the previously announced Glenn Close as Norma Desmond, Michael Xavier as Joe Gillis, Siobhan Dillon as Betty Schaefer, and Fred Johanson as Max von Mayerling, Sunset Boulevard will also feature Nancy Anderson, Mackenzie Bell, Preston Truman Boyd, Barry Busby, Britney Coleman, Julian Decker, Anissa Felix, Drew Foster, David Hess, Brittney Johnson, Katie Ladner, Stephanie Martignetti, Lauralyn Mcclelland, T. Oliver Reid, Lance Roberts, Stephanie Rothenberg, Graham Rowat, Paul Schoeffler, Andy Taylor, Sean Thompson, Matt Wall and Jim Walton.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

The lush, swelling melodies of Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed score include, "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye," and "Perfect Year."

Sunset Boulevard originally premiered in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre in 1993, where it ran for almost four years and played to nearly two million people. The American premiere was at the Shubert Theatre in Century City, Los Angeles in December 1993 with Glenn Close as Norma. The musical was an instant success and played 369 performances before moving to Broadway in 1994 with, what was then, the biggest advance in Broadway history, at $37.5million.

When Sunset Boulevard opens on Broadway, Andrew Lloyd Webber will have the rare distinction of having four musicals running simultaneously on Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock - The Musical, CATS, and Sunset Boulevard.

Tickets for Sunset Boulevard are $65 - $199 and are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/sunset. Performances will take place on Wednesdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 3 pm. The week of February 6, there will be a performance on Tuesday, February 7 at 8 pm and no performance on Thursday, February 9.

Sunset Boulevard is produced by special arrangement with Really Useful Group Ltd.

Related Articles