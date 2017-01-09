Photo Flash: LA LA LAND, Meryl Streep & More GOLDEN GLOBE Highlights!

Last night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the winners of the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards. First-time show host Jimmy Fallon led the star-studded event which aired on NBC live from The Beverly Hilton. Meryl Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, carried out their duties as Miss Golden Globe 2017. Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from the night below!



This year's trophies were presented by an all-star list of celebrities including Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Annette Bening, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Steve Carell, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Cuba Gooding Jr., Hugh Grant, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Hamm, Goldie Hawn, Chris Hemsworth, FeliciTy Jones, Michael Keaton, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, John Legend, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, MAndy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Chris Pine, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Sting, Emma Stone, Justin Theroux, Carrie Underwood, Vince Vaughn, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, Carl Weathers, Kristen Wiig and Reese Witherspoon.

Produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Adele Romanski, Producer, "Moonlight", accepting the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers, who co-starred in the 1977 Golden Globe Award-winning film Â"Rocky,Â" reunited Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel to present the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Â- Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Weathers will co-star in the new NBC series Â"Chicago Justice,Â" which debuts Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Isabelle Huppert, Winner, Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Casey Affleck, Winner, Best Actor, In a Motion Picture - Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger, Producers, "La La Land", accepting the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Emma Stone, Winner, Best Actress, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Matt Damon, Presenter, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Donald Glover, Winner, Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. Demille Award at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis, Presenter, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Stephen Daldry, Producer and Director, " The Crown", accepting the award for Best Television Series - Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Claire Foy, Winner, Best Actress, TV Series - Drama at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tom Hiddleston, Winner, Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) ByRon Howard, Rich Moore, Directors, "Zootopia", accepting the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Damien Chazelle, Winner, Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ryan Gosling, Winner, Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Presenters, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis, Winner, Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Michael Keaton, Presenter, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul accepting the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Justin Hurwitz, Winner, Best Original Score - Motion Picture, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Hugh Laurie, Winner, Best Supporting Actor - Series/Limited Series/TV Movie, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Annette Benning, Presenter, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Julia Louis-Dreyfus at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Sarah Paulson, Winner, Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Presenters, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Donald Glover, Creator, Executive Producer, Star, "Atlanta", accepting the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Tracee Ellis Ross, Winner, Best Actress - Television Series - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Hugh Grant, Presenter, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Billy Bob Thornton, Winner, Best Actor - TV Series - Drama, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: AaRon Taylor-Johnson, Winner, Best Supporting Actor - In A Motion Picture, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Presenters, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)



74th ANNUAl GoldEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jimmy Fallon, Host, at the 74th AnnuAl Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)