Brian Stokes Mitchell Posts Video Thanking and Supporting Cherry Hill High School's Students' Production of RAGTIME

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Broadway superstar and class act extraordinaire, recently paid a visit to Cherry Hill High School as they contemplated a conundrum in regards to producing RAGTIME.

Following a debate about censorship, Cherry Hill decided to perform the show with it's book intact- including its controversial use of the N-word. Original star of Ragtime Mitchell weighed in on the matter, saying, "To take the ugly language out of Ragtime is to sanitize it and that does it a great disservice."

On his Facebook, Mitchell posted the following video, thanking the students for their "spontaneous, remarkable, beautiful, positive conversation." He includes his well wishes, urging the students to "be brave, have fun, be brilliant."

He continues, referencing the show, saying he hopes that RAGTIME helps everyone "to realize the remarkable power that art has to change people's lives for good."

View the video below:

Brian Stokes Mitchell most recently starred on Broadway in SHUFFLE ALONG, OR THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED. His other Broadway credits include WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KISS ME KATE, RAGTIME and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN.

