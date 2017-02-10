Update: Second-Floor Fire at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre Under Control; Extent of Damage Not Reported

According to several reports on Twitter, there was a fire on the second floor of Broadway's Lyceum Theatre today. Recent reports say that the fire is currently under control. The extent of damage to the property has yet to be reported, including the status of the Shubert archives, which are located within the building. BroadwayWorld will keep you updated with the latest information as we have it.

Hearing that there's a fire on the second floor of the Lyceum Theatre. Firehouses responding. Hoping for the best/sending <3 to 45th Street. - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) February 10, 2017

Update: The fire next door is at the Lyceum Theatre. - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) February 10, 2017

It seems that fire at Lyceum Theatre in Times Square is under control pic.twitter.com/Es1FnjMZew - que será, será (@toboketakaz) February 10, 2017

The West End comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is set to begin previews at the venue on March 9.

The Lyceum is Broadway's oldest continually operating legitimate theatre. Built by producer-manager David Frohman in 1903, it was purchased in 1940 by a conglomerate of producers which included George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. In 1950, The Shuberts took ownership of the theatre, and have operated it ever since.

Learn more about the theatre in the video below, see Jennifer Tepper's in-depth look here, and keep everyone there in your thoughts!

