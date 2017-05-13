Breaking News + Photo: James Comey Attends FUN HOME Matinee in Washington, DC Today

The just fired FBI Director James Comey made his first public outing today at none other than the touring production of FUN HOME, currently playing at the National Theatre in Washington, DC.

Comey told the cast that their daughter had seen FUN HOME in Chicago and she told them "they had to see it." They purchased tickets months ago and weren't going to miss it! It was his first outing since being fired by The President of The United States.

Photo Courtesy of Michael Camp

Leading the touring cast is Robert Petkoff (Broadway's Ragtime, All The Way, Anything Goes) as Bruce, Susan Moniz (Broadway's Grease, Chicago's Marriott Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater) as Helen and Kate Shindle (Broadway's Legally Blonde, Cabaret and Miss America 1998) as Alison.

Joining them are Abby Corrigan as Medium Alison, Alessandra Baldacchino as Small Alison, Karen Eilbacher as Joan, Robert Hager as Roy, Lennon Nate Hammon as John, Pierson Salvador as Christian, Anthony Fortino, Caroline Murrah, Amanda Naughton, Sofia Trimarchi and Michael Winther. At certain performances, Carly Gold plays the role of Small Alison.

Beginning May 16, CARLY GOLD assumes the role of Small Alison, HENRY BOSHART plays John, LUKÉ BARBATO SMITH plays Christian, NOELLE HOGAN joins the company and at certain performances, JADYN SCHWARTZ plays the role of Small Alison.

FUN HOME was the event of the 2015 Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike, winning five 2015 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL and making history along the way as the first show written exclusively by women to win theater's highest achievement. It was named to all of the major top 10 lists including The New York Times, Associated Press, New Yorker, Entertainment Weekly, BuzzFeed, The Daily Beast, Chicago Tribune, The Hollywood Reporter and more.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME introduces us to Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction. With this win, Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori also made history by becoming the first female writing team to be awarded the Best Score Tony Award.

FUN HOME was also nominated for 2015 Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of Musical (David Zinn), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Ben Stanton) and Best Orchestrations (John Clancy). The creative team also includes Danny Mefford (Choreography), Kai Harada (Sound Design), David Zinn (Costume Design) and Chris Fenwick (Music Direction).

Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, who staged both the Off Broadway and Broadway productions of FUN HOME, restaged the national tour. The Broadway production of FUN HOME opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 19, 2015 and ran through September 10, 2016.

