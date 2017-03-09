Brad Kane to Host Sing-Along at Tribeca Film Fest's Anniversary Screening of Disney's ALADDIN

To honor the 25th anniversary of Disney's ALADDIN, the Tribeca Film Festival has announced that Brad Kane, the singing voice behind the title character, will host a sing-along prior to the screening of the 1992 animated musical classic. This year's film festival runs April 19-30th. For additional information on the festival line-up, click here.

Aladdin is the 31st Disney animated feature film, and was part of the Disney film era known as the Disney Renaissance. The film was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, and is based on the Arab-style folktale Aladdin and the Magic Lamp from One Thousand and One Nights. THE VOICE cast featured Scott Weinger, Robin Williams, Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman, Frank Welker, Gilbert Gottfried, and Douglas Seale.

The musical score was written by Alan Menken and features six songs with lyrics written by both Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who took over after Ashman's death.

Aladdin was released on November 25, 1992 and was the most successful film of 1992, earning over $217 million in revenue in the United States, and over $504 million worldwide. Aladdin's success led to other material inspired by the film, including two direct-to-video sequels, The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves, an animated television series of the same name, toys, video games, spin-offs, including a live-action remake about the genie titled Genies, Disney merchandise, and a Broadway adaptation that debuted in 2014. The film won two Academy Awards including Best Original Song for "A Whole New World" and Best Original Score.

Image courtesy of Walt Disney

