Becky Ann Baker, Kristolyn Lloyd, Steven Pasquale and More to Appear at Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2017 Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced that the annual WTF Gala will be held this year at Tao Downtown in New York City (92 Ninth Avenue) on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 6:30 PM.

Honoring WTF Trustee James Giddens and his steadfast support of new musicals, the evening will include cocktails and dinner, along with special appearances and performances by Becky Ann Baker ("Girls," WTF's Off the Main Road), Dylan Baker (The Front Page, WTF's Our Town), Justin Levine (Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen, WTF's Paradise Blue), Steven Pasquale (The Robber Bridegroom, The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway and at WTF - pictured, left) and Noah Zachary (I Am Harvey Milk, WTF's Poster Boy).

The 2017 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Committee includes the following passionate advocates of the Festival: Christopher Abbott, Nina Arianda, Jayne Atkinson & Michel Gill, Lewis Black, Eric Bogosian, Jo Bonney, Daniel Breaker & Kate Whoriskey, Jason Robert Brown, Craig Carnelia, Rachel Chavkin, Trip Cullman, Diane Davis, Ophira Eisenberg, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Susie Essman, Halley Feiffer, Joe & Tracy Finnegan, Katie Finneran, Shana Fisher & Jonathan Glick, Scott Frankel, Michael Friedman, Ana Gasteyer, Melissa James Gibson, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Matt & Jessica Harris, Jessica Hecht, John B. Hickey, Kristen Johanson & Tom Green, Jane Kaczmarek, Jill Kargman, Anne Kauffman, Boo Killebrew, Jason Kim, Christopher Knable & Nicole Maggio Knable, Justin Levine, Jose Llana, Justin Long, Chris Lowell & Kerry Bishé, Martyna Majok, LeRhonda & James Manigault-Bryant, Jennifer Mascarenhas & Wade Davis, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, Lindsay Mendez, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alfred Molina, Dominique Morisseau, Anne & Josh Morris, Jane Musky & Tony Goldwyn, Lila Neugebauer, Marsha Norman, Jiehae Park, Katherine & Bo Peabody, Annie & Nick Pell, David Hyde Pierce, Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater, Harrison David Rivers, Laila Robbins, Olivia Sabine, Zoe Sarnak, Pia Scala-Zankel, Caren Pasquale Seckler & Mike Seckler, Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon, Amanda Seyfried & Tommy Sadoski, Danny Sharron, John Slattery, Katy Sullivan, Lucy Thurber, Alex Timbers, Marisa Tomei, Joe Tracz, Taylor Trensch, Alex Volckhausen, Mary Wiseman and Bess Wohl.

To support Williamstown Theatre Festival and purchase tickets to the 2017 Gala, visit wtfestival.org or call 212 395 9090 x110. Additional information about the 2017 Gala will be made available at wtfestival.org.

Under Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield, Williamstown Theatre Festival, recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, creates renowned productions of both world premiere plays as well as revivals of some of the great works of the Western theatrical canon. Since 1955, Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought together gifted emerging theatre artists with our country's finest theatre professionals to produce a vibrant summer season in the Berkshires, while simultaneously running one of the country's top training and professional development programs. In 2015, the Festival launched a New Play Commissioning Program as well as a Community Engagement Initiative, which unites professional theatre artists with Berkshire residents to create new work. Playwrights under commission include Fernanda Coppel, Halley Feiffer, Matthew Lopez, Jiehae Park, Benjamin Scheuer and Lucy Thurber. Additionally, each summer the Festival produces an array of unique cultural events including family-friendly theatre, Late-Night Cabarets, music concerts and comedy. The artists and productions shaped at the Festival each summer fill theatres in New York, around the country and abroad.

