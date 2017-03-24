Barry Manilow Joins Next Month's 'CONCERT FOR AMERICA' at The Town Hall

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! announced today that music icon Barry Manilow will be kicking off the fourth edition of the benefit concert series, which will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 8pm at The Town Hall in NYC (123 W. 43rd Street).

Manilow is ranked as the top Adult Contemporary chart artist of all time with a staggering 50 top 40 hits. With worldwide record sales exceeding 85 million, Manilow has produced, arranged, and released over 40 albums over the course of his legendary career.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! concert proceeds will support five national organizations working to protect human rights: Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center, The Sierra Club Foundation, NAACP and National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The previously announced performers and presenters include Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Oskar Eustis, Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze, and Andy Cohen.

Tickets range from $30 to $250 and are available at www.ConcertsForAmerica.com. Sponsorships are available. For more information, email concertforamerica@gmail.com.

The concert series was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids as well as the generous support of The Actors Fund and Janet and Howard Kagan. It is co-produced by Joey Monda and Frankie Dailey and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lisa Mordente.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! will be broadcast Live via Facebook and at ConcertsforAmerica.com, beginning at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Tuesday April 18th. Supporters unable to attend are encouraged to view and donate via the concert's website or Facebook's livestream.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA: STAND UP, SING OUT! is the innovation of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, who also organized the Broadway For Orlando/"What the World Needs Now is Love" recording. The benefit concert series debuted to critical acclaim at New York City's The Town Hall on Inauguration Day and two additional concerts in New York and Chicago evolved.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation, visit www.ConcertsforAmerica.com, or follow on Facebook: Facebook.com/ConcertForAmerica and Twitter: @Concerts4USA.

Participating performers are subject to change.

Related Articles