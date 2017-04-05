Barry Levinson and Billy Crystal to Team on Broadway-Themed Comedy REVIVAL

Deadline reports that director Barry Levinson and Broadway alum Billy Crystal will team on the new feature film comedy REVIVAL. The project will mark the first time that the director and Tony winner have worked together.

Phil Primason will pen the script which follows "a once-legendary Broadway composer who, after a bitter public divorce, gets stuck composing jingles to make ends meet finds out that a Staten Island high school is staging his most famous musical, and he becomes obsessed with shutting it down. In the meantime, all the money he earns writing stupid jingles goes to keep his only friend - his old, incontinent dog Julius - alive."

Levinson helmed the upcoming HBO film "The Wizard of Lies." starrring Robert De Niro as Bernie MADOFF. The film tells the story of Madoff's fraudulant multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Billy Crystal won a Tony Award for his one-man show 700 SUNDAYS. He later reprised the show for HBO.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

