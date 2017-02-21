IF IT FORGET
Click Here for More Articles on IF IT FORGET

BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET

Feb. 21, 2017  

Roundabout Theatre Company presents Steven Levenson's (The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin; Dear Evan Hansen) new play, If I Forget, directed by Daniel Sullivan. The cast includes Larry Bryggman(Picnic), Maria Dizzia ("Orange is the New Black"), Tasha Lawrence (Good People), Jeremy Shamos (Noises Off), Seth Steinberg, Kate Walsh ("Grey's Anatomy"), and Gary Wilmes (Irrational Man). BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

If I Forget began preview performances on February 2, 2017 and opens officially tomorrow, February 22, 2017 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement Off- Broadway through April 30, 2017.

If I Forget is a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Audience Members from Around the World React to BAT OUT OF HELL in Manchester
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET
  • BWW TV: On the Green Carpet Opening of THE GIRLS
  • BWW TV: Chita Rivera Talks Prolific Career & More on TODAY
  • BWW TV: Go K-ra-zy for Them! Watch Highlights of Tony Yazbeck, Laura Osnes & More in CRAZY FOR YOU
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights from John Kander & Greg Pierce's KID VICTORY at the Vineyard
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

    Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com