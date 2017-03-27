BWW TV: The SWEAT Ensemble Raises a Glass to Opening Night on Broadway!

SWEAT
Mar. 27, 2017  

Following its acclaimed run off-Broadway at The Public Theater, Sweat has at last arrived at Studio 54, marking the Broadway debut of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage. After the curtain went down last night, The Ensemble Company, joined by Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey, gathered at Brasserie 8 ½ to celebrate the play's explosive arrival on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand to raise a glass on the special night and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

With warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the line of a factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in the hard fight to stay afloat. Kate Whoriskey directs this stunning new play about the collision of race, class, family and friendship, and the tragic, unintended costs of community without opportunity.

