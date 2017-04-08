PRESENT LAUGHTER
BWW TV: The Comedy Continues Inside Opening Night of PRESENT LAUGHTER!

Apr. 8, 2017  

After the curtain came down Wednesday night at the St. James Theatre, the laughter subsided and the company of Present Laughter celebrated a triumphant opening night at Gotham Hall. BroadwayWorld was there at the opening night after party and we're taking you behind the scenes below!

Present Laughter stars Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony® Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and stage and screen star Cobie Smulders as Joanna Lyppiatt, in her Broadway debut; joined by Bhavesh Patel of Broadway's War Horse as Roland Maule, Tony Award® nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Obie Award winner Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, The Wolves breakout Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.

Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

