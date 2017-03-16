BWW TV: THE NEW YORKERS Cast Goes Into Their Dance at Encores! Rehearsal- Meet the Company!

ENCORES!
Mar. 16, 2017  

Next up at Encores! is a lost gem- The New Yorkers, Cole Porter's 1930 Prohibition lark. The New Yorkers will star Cyrille Aimée, Clyde Alves, Todd Buonopane, Arnie Burton, Kevin Chamberlin, Mylinda Hull, Robyn Hurder, Byron Jennings, Eddie Korbich, Tam Mutu, Jeffrey Schecter, Scarlett Strallen, Tyler Lansing Weaks and Ruth Williamson.

Bullets fly and bathtub gin flows in Cole Porter's The New Yorkers, a gleefully amoral celebration of speakeasies, gangsters, society dames, and the great city they love. Inspired by legendary cartoonist Peter Arno's work for The New Yorker, the musical centers on featherbrained socialite Alice Wentworth (Scarlett Strallen), whose bootlegger beau, Al Spanish (Tam Mutu), leads her on a madcap romp from Park Avenue to Sing Sing and back again.

The Encores! production is directed by John Rando with musical direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Chris Bailey. The New Yorkers will run for seven performances at City Center from March 22-26. Go inside rehearsal with the company below!

