BWW TV: Kyle Taylor Parker Sings Cover of 'On The Sunny Side of the Street' for 'Soul Sessions' Series
Kyle Taylor Parker (KINKY BOOTS, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY) has teamed up with musical genius Joshua Stephen Kartes and David Rowen to launch a monthly series of musical videos called "Soul Sessions," featuring covers of songs from the Broadway, pop and jazz catalogue reimagined.
Below, watch the third video in the series - Parker's soulful cover of Louis Armstrong's '"On The Sunny Side of the Street!"
Click Here to Watch the Video!