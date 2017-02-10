BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of SUNSET BOULEVARD with Glenn Close & Company!

SUNSET BOULEVARD
Feb. 10, 2017  

Acclaimed actress Glenn Close has headed back to Broadway to play the iconic role of faded Hollywood star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard, which won her a Tony in 1995. With tickets on sale beyond the reported closing date of May 28th, patrons will now have even more chances to check out the star studded production.

In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screen writer, Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive world. Persuaded to work on Norma's 'masterpiece', a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, he is seduced by her and her luxurious life-style. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic world until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night with Close and the cast below!

