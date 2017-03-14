BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Trailer for BroadwayHD's THE GABRIELS Live Stream!

Online theater streaming service BroadwayHD will live stream The Public Theater's "THE GABRIELS: Election Year in the Life of One Family," written and directed by Richard Nelson. The critically acclaimed three-play cycle is currently touring internationally and will return to The Public Theater on March 22-24 for a special live stream mini-series. The performances will stream live on BroadwayHD.com each day at 7:50 p.m. ET.

The live stream marathon will begin with "HUNGRY" on March 22, followed by "WHAT DID YOU EXPECT?" on March 23, and the final installment, "WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE," on March 24. Audiences will have the opportunity to binge-watch the previous night's performance on-demand prior to the next live stream.

The performances will feature original cast members Meg Gibson (Karin Gabriel), Lynn Hawley (Hannah Gabriel), Roberta Maxwell (Patricia Gabriel), Maryann Plunkett (Mary Gabriel), Jay O. Sanders (George Gabriel) and Amy Warren (Joyce Gabriel). "THE GABRIELS" live streams will be directed by Emmy Award-winner David Horn, Executive Producer of public TV's acclaimed "Great Performances" and "Theater Close-Up" series, and produced by Tony Award-winners Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. The live streams will be captured on six high-definition cameras and broadcast to audiences worldwide.

