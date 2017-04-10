IN TRANSIT
Click Here for More Articles on IN TRANSIT

BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Erin Mackey!

Apr. 10, 2017  

Deep beneath the city lies a tangled web of subway lines, which help millions of people get where they need to be on a daily basis. Though the subway is often an essential factor in every New Yorker's life, it's undeniable that experiences on public transportation can be as varied as the A-W trains- from touching to terrifying.

IN TRANSIT, a funny and poignant new Broadway musical, follows the intertwined lives of 11 New Yorkers faced with the challenges of city life. In Transit takes you on a journey with people hoping to catch the express train to their dreams-including the stops they make along the way.

Below, watch as Erin Mackey tells us about a touching moment with a neighbor in her Subway Story!

Do you have your own crazy subway story? CLICK HERE to tell us all about it (via video or essay) or HERE to enter via social media for a chance to win free dinner at Thalia (828 8th Ave) and two tickets to see IN TRANSIT on Broadway! Contest runs now through April 16.

BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Erin Mackey!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Go Behind the Chansons with A SONG GOES ROUND THE WORLD, Coming to the Gatehouse
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's James Snyder!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Chesney Snow
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Erin Mackey!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Margo Seibert!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SUBWAY STORIES with IN TRANSIT's Telly Leung!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com