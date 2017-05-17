BWW TV Exclusive: People, Places & Planes- How Tony Nominees Christopher Ashley and Kelly Devine Navigated COME FROM AWAY!

Director Christopher Ashley and choreographer Kelly Devine both earned Tony nominations for their work on the seven-time nominated Come From Away. Below, watch as the duo explains how they brought the musical to life on stage!



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

