Turning the Tables
BWW TV Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara Falls Back into BRIDGES & More on TURNING THE TABLES!

Jun. 20, 2017  

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two features a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

Before the series takes a summer break, we bring you the mid-season finale, featuring the one and only Kelli O'Hara. Watch as she revisits not one, but two of her most beloved characters, Francesca and Clara!

