BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Goes Orange with Syracuse

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

FLASH, BAM, ALA-KAZAM! Out of the orange colored sky came the 2017 graduates from top ranked theatre school, Syracuse University. Joining the grads we Syracuse alum Catherine Charlebois, Janalyn Saxer, Lauren Blackman and vocal sensation and Syracuse start up Range A Capella. Enjoy highlights here!

Join us this week at Broadway Sessions for our special ALL OPEN MIC TONY'S PARTY!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySessions.net. You can follow BROADWAY SESSIONS on Twitter and Instagram, @bwaysessions.

Related Articles