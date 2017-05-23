Turning the Tables
Clieck here to catch up on past episodes of Turning the Tables

BWW TV Exclusive: 5, 6, 7, 8... TURNING THE TABLES Holds a Dance Call!

May. 23, 2017  

Following last year's hit debut season, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a brand new season of Turning the Tables! Featuring Ellyn Marie Marsh, Andrew Briedis, Andrew Chappelle, Julia Mattison, and created by Marsh, Turning the Tables caught fire in 2016 with a season devoted to Broadway's hottest casting directors getting the tables turned on them by the actors. The improv based series featured your favorite casting directors such as Rachel Hoffman, Bernie Telsey and Tara Rubin. Season Two features a brand-new and unique take on the popular niche web series.

Season two is directed by Mark Ezovski and edited by Michael Hunsaker. It's produced by Ellyn Marie Marsh and Two Avenue LLC.

In this special episode, watch as the gang holds a dance call for Broadway dancers Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Neil Haskell, Eloise Kropp, Chris Rice, Samantha Sturm, Clay Thomson and Cody Williams!

BWW TV Exclusive: 5, 6, 7, 8... TURNING THE TABLES Holds a Dance Call!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BETTE MIDLER or EVA NOBLEZADA for Best Actress in a Musical

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV Exclusive: 5, 6, 7, 8... TURNING THE TABLES Holds a Dance Call!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Heated with FSU Students and Alumni!
  • VIDEO: Watch Marisha Wallace Lead THE COLOR PURPLE Concert Curtain Call
  • Backstage with Richard Ridge: The HAMILTON Cast Takes Their Shot- Watch the FULL Conversation!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Watch How CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Creators Jack O'Brien, Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Sweetened Up Broadway
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY in the Rehearsal Studio

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com