BWW TV: COME FROM AWAY Stars Help NYC Students Celebrate Theatre at the Broadway Junior Student Finale!

May. 14, 2017  

The Shubert Foundation and Music Theatre International's 12th Annual Broadway Junior™ Student Finale was held earlier this week at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). The event was hosted byRodney Hicks and Chad Kimball, stars from Broadway's new hit musical, Come From Away.

New York City Public School students from Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island performed song and dance numbers from their full school productions of Broadway musicals. The shows include Annie JR.; Disney's Aladdin JR.; Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR.; Disney's High School Musical JR.; Disney's The Lion King JR.; Hairspray JR.; Once on This Island JR.; Peter Pan JR.; Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.; Shrek The Musical JR.; and Thoroughly Modern Millie JR.

