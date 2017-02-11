BWW TV: Back to the Banner- Kara Lindsay Gets Ready to Bring NEWSIES to the Big Screen!

Feb. 11, 2017  

Audiences have a final chance to "Seize the Day!" - tickets are now available for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!," playing in U.S. movie theaters for three days only on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday February 18 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times). Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre earlier this year, the event reunites original cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Ben Fankhauser.

Tickets for "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Below, watch as Lindsay gets ready to take on the role of Katherine again, right before filming began!

