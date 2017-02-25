BWW Profile: LION Oscar-Nominated Stage and Screen Star, Nicole Kidman

Photo Credit: The Weinstein Company

Nicole Kidman is a veteran in the entertainment industry, becoming a household name and garnering attention and awards for over 30 years. This Sunday, she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 89th Academy Awards for her portrayal of Sue Brierley in the movie LION. Kidman's nomination was one of six for the film, including Best Picture.

This honor marks the Australian actress' fourth nomination, and the first in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her previous nominations were all for Best Actress; Satine in the musical MOULIN ROUGE! in 2001, in 2010 as Becca Corbett in the stage-to-screen adaptation of by David Lindsay-Abaire's play RABBIT HOLE, and in 2002, in which she won her first Academy Award for her portrayal of struggling author Virginia Woolf in THE HOURS.

At the young age of 16, Kidman made her debut in the film of BUSH CHRISTMAS. Over the next several years, she went on star in many Australian TV shows and movies, making her American debut in DAYS OF THUNDER, starring opposite of Tom Cruise, who would later become her first husband.

Other notable films that Kidman has appeared in are FAR AND AWAY, THE OTHERS, EYES WIDE SHUT, DOGVILLE, and more recently, THE PAPERBOY, GRACE OF MONACO, QUEEN OF THE DESERT and GENIUS.

While Kidman has amassed a long list of film and TV credits, she made her Broadway debut in THE BLUE ROOM in 1998 at the Cort Theatre, which attracted attention for her racy scenes. In 2015, she made her way across the pond to the West End, where she starred as real-life scientist Rosalind Franklin in PHOTOGRAPH 51. Kidman was praised for her performance, winning three of the four awards she was nominated for.

As rumors began to circulate of a PHOTOGRAPH 51 Broadway transfer, her return to the New York stage was easily anticipated. However in January, she announced that she would not reprise her role because of THE STRAIN it would put on her young children.

Over the years, Kidman has been nominated for a plethora of awards, including 11 Golden Globes, seven MTV MOVIE AWARDS and nine Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kidman has impressive competition in this year's Best Supporting Actress race, including Viola Davis (FENCES), Naomie Harris (MOONLIGHT), Octavia Spencer (HIDDEN FIGURES) and Michelle Williams (MANCHESTER BY THE SEA).

Whether or not Kidman takes home the coveted trophy on Sunday, this is a fantastic time to look back at some of the highlights of her three decades on stages and screens.

The 89th Academy Awards telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, February 26, 2017 (8:30 p.m.ET/5:30 p.m.PT) on ABC. Be sure to visit BWW for live coverage of the 2017 Academy Awards, with a theatrical slant.

