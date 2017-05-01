BWW Morning Brief May 1st, 2017 - New York Pops, August Wilson Monologues and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - April 30, 2017

West Wing fans rejoice, CJ Cregg is back where she belongs in the cold open from Samantha Bee's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner. Allison Janney returns to her iconic role as the press secretary and takes on a room full of free speaking wannabe reporters.. (more...)

2) Katy Perry Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Leaves Raving

by BWW News Desk - April 30, 2017

Pop star Katy Perry paid a visit to DEAR EVAN HANSEN last night and it's safe to say she enjoyed herself. In a post on Instagram, she called the show 'the most connective play on Broadway I have ever seen.' She took a trip backstage and posed for some photos with leading man Ben Platt, check out her post!. (more...)

3) Playwright William M. Hoffman Passes Away Age 78

by BWW News Desk - April 30, 2017

Announced in a tweet from producer Robert Carreon, playwright William M. Hoffman has passed away at age 78.. (more...)

4) Explore the 'Six Degrees' Between SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Casts

by Matt Tamanini - April 30, 2017

By now, the idea has morphed into a pop-culture game lampooning (or honoring) one of our most prolific actors, but when John Guare's play, Six Degrees of Separation, debuted on Broadway in 1990, the idea that everyone on the planet was connected through a web of just six other people was a hard to imagine. So, to celebrate the 27-year history of Guare's play, we are going to attempt to connect the stars who originated the main roles on Broadway to the actors that assumed them for the revival, using only Broadway credits; hopefully we can get there in just six 'degrees.'. (more...)

5) Natasha, Anastasia, Teyve & More- A Chronological Look at Russia on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - April 30, 2017

Have you heard? Rumor has it that Russia has come to New York City this season, as NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and ANASTASIA have officially arrived on Broadway. This will be far from the first time that stories of the country's past have been put to music on stage, however.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Kenny Leon hosts the 9th Annual National August Wilson Monologue Competition this evening.

- The rock musical BAGHDADDY bows Off-Broadway tonight...

- And a slew of Broadway vets take part in the New York Pops' 34th birthday gala!

