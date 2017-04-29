BC/EFA
VIDEO: THE LION KING Wins Best Presentation and Bonnet Design at BC/EFA's Broadway Bonnet Competition

Apr. 29, 2017  

Broadway's best shared playful parodies, stirred emotions and delivered dance-driven delights at the 31st annual Easter Bonnet Competition, which raised a record-shattering $6,379,572 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. It's the single highest fundraising total in Broadway Cares history.

The staggering number, raised by 57 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions, was announced by Gavin Creel, Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, stars of this season's smash hit Hello, Dolly!. The total, announced Tuesday, April 25, 2017, breaks last year's record-setter of $5,528,568.

Video of was released through BC/EFA's Facebook page, check out The Lion King's multiculturally beautiful presentation and bonnet below!

