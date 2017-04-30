VIDEO: Allison Janney is Back as CJ Cregg at Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner

West Wing fans rejoice, CJ Cregg is back where she belongs in the cold open from Samantha Bee's Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner. Allison Janney returns to her iconic role as the press secretary and takes on a room full of free speaking wannabe reporters. Watch her do her thing and wrap up with a Sorkin-worthy speech about the current state of the press and the perseverance of the people.

The first annual "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner," took place on Saturday, April 29, at The Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. (the Old Post Office being regrettably unavailable due to a Bahraini Press Freedom Consortium). Samantha Bee, noted purveyor of FAKE NEWS™, hosted the gala affair, welcoming journalists and non-irritating celebrities from around the world. The event suspected some members of the press may find themselves unexpectedly free that night, and wanted to feed them and give them hugs.

