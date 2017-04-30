VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings Beautifully Chilling 'Hallelujah'

Apr. 30, 2017  

Heather Headley recently joined the Vertical Church Band in concert in Chicago. In a video posted to the band's Facebook, she performs a beautiful rendition of 'Hallelujah'. Check out the video below to hear the song in a whole new way.

After 16 years away, Heather Headley returned triumphantly to Broadway last summer in The Color Purple. Having originated the role of Nala in The Lion King and awarded a Tony for Aida, the Trinidadian-American performer was rapidly rising to diva status when she shifted gears. In her time away from the theater, she released two gold records, topped the dance and R&B charts, won a Grammy for her gospel album, Audience of One, toured the world with Andrea Bocelli, and started a family. She blazed back in The Bodyguard in London before returning to Broadway.


