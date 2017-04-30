Natasha, Anastasia, Teyve & More- A Chronological Look at Russia on Broadway!

Have you heard? Rumor has it that Russia has come to New York City this season, as NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and ANASTASIA have officially arrived on Broadway. This will be far from the first time that stories of the country's past have been put to music on stage, however.

Below, we're bringing you an interactive look at other Broadway musicals that have taken place throughout Russia's tumultuous history and where they land chronologically.

