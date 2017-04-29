Home on the Grange: Taking in History with Jordan Fisher at the Home of Hamilton

Following the stunning success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, "Hamilton", renewed interest in the life and history of the nation's first Treasury Secretary has taken hold among its legion of fans.

Beginning with increased interest the Ron Chernow biography on which it was based, "Hamilton"-mania has quickly spread through New York's museums and historic sites, with swarms of visitors stopping by Trinity Church, (home to the graves of Hamilton himself, along with his wife, Eliza, and sister-in-law, Angelica), Fraunce's Tavern, and the New York Historic Society for Hamiltonian highlights.

But on a quiet hill in West Harlem, sits a charming old farm house. Pale yellow, with four chimneys. Blending quietly into its urban surroundings, the house is perched on a sloped hill, unobtrusive and unassuming. An unusual ornament of this otherwise metropolitan landscape and very much off the beaten path of downtown's more popular attractions, is the home of Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton Grange National Memorial, built in 1802, is the preserved final home of the ten-dollar-founding-father-without-a-father and a longtime historical landmark of the city, As part of the Parks 101 program, a celebration of the 101st year of the National Park Service committed to shedding light on the hidden history of the National Parks, "Hamilton" alumni and Disney Channel star, JorDan Fisher, has teamed up with the program as an ambassador, helping to explore the history of Hamilton's home.

"There are over 400 parks in all 50 states that represent our country and that are enriched with stories that tell about how our country became what it is today." says Fisher, "There is a lot of history frozen in these places."

A fascinating stop for fans and tourists alike, the Grange experience began with a quick stop at the Hamilton retrospective museum located in the home's ground level. There, visitors were treated to a curated timeline of Hamilton's life from his birth on the island of Nevis to the duel that changed history forever.

From there guests were taken to the main level of the house where they explored some of the rooms of the Hamilton home. With Fisher and a National Parks Service ranger as guides, guests explored the rooms of the first floor, hearing historical tidbits and roaming through some exciting authentic artifacts dedicated fans may recognize from the musical.

BroadwayWorld was able to chat with the star following the event about how his experiences in "Hamilton" have reshaped his views and renewed his interest in our nation's history, "Coming out of Hamilton, my patriotic spirit and love for my country is renewed. I think that's the case for a lot of people. It instills a newly revitalized spirit in terms of learning about the formation of our country."

Of his ambassadorship, Fisher says, "I encourage everybody to hop on Google and type in "national park" in whatever state they live in and see the beauty that lies in their own backyard. It's that simple."

See the full behind-the-scenes Hamilton Grange tour experience below, with hosts JorDan Fisher and National Parks ranger, Vlad Merzlyakov, below!

