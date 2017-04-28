'Listen' from DREAMGIRLS Original London Cast Recording Now Available!

A brand new song is now available from the Dreamgirls Original London Cast Recording!

"Listen" - sung by Amber Riley and Liisi LaFontaine - is now available on both Spotify and Apple Music prior to the album release on 12 May. Take a listen to the powerful song below!

Following celebrated wins at the 2017 Olivier Awards this week: Best Actress in a Musical for Amber Riley (Effie White); and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Adam J Bernard (Jimmy Early), Sonia Friedman Productions is delighted to confirm that the highly anticipated Dreamgirls Original London Cast Recording will be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway on Friday 12 May 2017 via Amazon, iTunes, and all usual channels.

This brand new live recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls, is currently available to pre-order via Amazon and iTunes.

Featuring iconic songs from the musical including, 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' 'Listen', 'I Am Changing', 'One Night Only', 'Steppin To The Bad Side', 'Move' and title track 'Dreamgirls', this double-album was recorded live over four performances at the Savoy Theatre in February 2017. With no additional studio re-recordings or musical overdubs it captures the on-stage exhilaration of the Dreamgirls original London cast, 14 piece band and the audience thus retaining the live in-theatre integrity of these special performances.

TRACKLISTING:

CD1 ACT 1

1. I'M LOOKING FOR SOMETHING, BABY Curtis Taylor Jr, Marty, Stepp Sisters

2. GOIN' DOWNTOWN Little Albert and the Tru-Tones

3. TAKIN' THE LONG WAY HOME Tiny Joe Dixon

4. MOVE The Dreamettes (Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson)

5. FAKE YOUR WAY TO THE TOP James Thunder Early and The Dreamettes (Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson)

6. CADILLAC CAR Curtis Taylor Jr, Jimmy Early, C.C. White, Marty, The Dreamettes (Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson), Cadillac Man, Ensemble

7. STEPPIN' TO THE BAD SIDE Curtis Taylor Jr, Jimmy Early, C.C. White, Wayne, The Dreamettes (Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson), Ensemble

8. PARTY, PARTY Effie White, Curtis Taylor Jr, Jimmy Early, Lorrell Robinson, C.C. White, Ensemble

9. I WANT YOU, BABY James Early and The Dreamettes (Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson), Ensemble

10. FAMILY C.C. White, Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Curtis Taylor Jr, Jimmy Early

11. Dreamgirls The Dreams (Deena Jones, Effie White, Lorrell Robinson)

12. PRESS CONFERENCE Deena Jones, Curtis Taylor Jr, Effie White, Lorrell Robinson, Ensemble

13. HEAVY The Dreams (Deena Jones, Effie White, Lorrell Robinson), Curtis Taylor Jr, Jimmy Early, Ensemble

14. IT'S ALL OVER Curtis Taylor Jr, Effie White, Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Jimmy Early, C.C. White, Michelle Morris

15. AND I AM TELLING YOU I'M NOT GOING Effie White

CD2 ACT 2

1. LOVE, LOVE YOU BABY The Dreams (Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Michelle Morris), Jimmy Early, Curtis Taylor Jr, C.C. White, Ensemble

2. WHEN I FIRST SAW YOU Curtis Taylor Jr, Deena Jones

3. I AM CHANGING Effie White

4. AIN'T NO PARTY Lorrell Robinson, Jimmy Early, The Five Tuxedos

5. I MEANT YOU NO HARM Jimmy Early

6. THE RAP Jimmy Early, Curtis Taylor Jr, Lorrell Robinson, Wayne, Ensemble

7. I MISS YOU, OLD FRIEND C.C. White, Effie White, Ensemble

8. ONE NIGHT ONLY Effie White, The Dreams (Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Michelle Morris), Curtis Taylor Jr, Wayne, Ensemble

9. I'M SOMEBODY The Dreams (Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Michelle Morris), Curtis Taylor Jr, Marty, Effie White, C.C. White

10. LISTEN Deena Jones, Effie White

11. EFFIE WHITE'S GONNA WIN / YOU ARE MY DREAM (REPRISE) Curtis Taylor Jr, C.C. White, Marty, Mr Morgan, Effie White, Deena Jones

12. HARD TO SAY GOODBYE The Dreams (Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Michelle Morris), Ensemble

13. Dreamgirls (REPRISE) Effie White, The Dreams (Deena Jones, Lorrell Robinson, Michelle Morris), Ensemble

Produced by Henry Krieger and mixed by Andy Bradfield, the Dreamgirls Original London Cast Recording features Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley (Best Actress in a Musical) as Effie White, Liisi LaFontaine as Deena Jones and Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell Robinson - making up the soulful singing trio 'The Dreams'. Joe Aaron Reid plays Curtis Taylor Jr, Adam J. Bernard plays Jimmy Early (a role for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical), Tyrone Huntley plays C.C. White, Nicholas Bailey plays Marty and Lily Frazer plays Michelle Morris. Further cast includes Michael Afemaré, Jocasta Almgill, Callum Aylott, Hugo Batista, Samara Casteallo, Chloe Chambers, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Joelle Dyson, Kimmy Edwards, Candace Furbert, Nathan Graham, Ashley Luke Lloyd, Gabriel Mokake, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sean Parkins, Kirk Patterson, Ryan Reid, Rohan Richards, Noel Samuels, Durone Stokes and Tosh Wanogho-Maud.

Henry Krieger says of the Original London Cast Recording: "It is my great pleasure to share this 'alive' live recording of the West End production of Dreamgirls. Producing this recording and working with our brilliant Musical Supervisor Nick Finlow and studio pros Andy Bradfield and Tris Penna, has been a dream come true. I am thrilled to share the Dreamgirls Original London Cast Recording with those who have loved the production for 35 years as well as with those who are just discovering it now."

Related Articles