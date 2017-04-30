Katy Perry Visits DEAR EVAN HANSEN and Leaves Raving

Pop star Katy Perry paid a visit to DEAR EVAN HANSEN last night and it's safe to say she enjoyed herself. In a post on Instagram, she called the show "the most connective play on Broadway I have ever seen." She took a trip backstage and posed for some photos with leading man Ben Platt, check out her post below!

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

@katyperry Last night I witnessed the most connective play on Broadway I have ever seen called "Dear Evan Hansen" played by the brilliant @bensplatt. The whole cast was phenomenal and deliver such an incredible experience, some would call it a healing. Bravo. ? cc: @ericvetro1 last picture is a LION'S POSE!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.



Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.



Dear Evan Hansen, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex") now takes the next step on its remarkable journey: Broadway.

