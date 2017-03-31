BWW Morning Brief March 31st, 2017 - Sara Bareilles, BANDSTAND, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - March 30, 2017

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey Fierstein explains that NBC's upcoming BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, starring Jennifer Lopez, will get a fine tuning prior to its December broadcast.. (more...)

2) FROZEN Producer Peter Del Vecho Reveals Hit Film's Original Ending!

by Caryn Robbins - March 30, 2017

As part of Entertainment Weekly's 'Untold Stories' issue, FROZEN producer Peter Del Vecho reveals shocking elements of the original ending to Disney's mega-animated hit film FROZEN, including a massive avalanche, an army of snow monsters, Elsa being jilted at the altar and a fateful prophecy.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Talks 'Girls' Performance; Takes 'Pup' Quiz on TONIGHT SHOW

by BWW News Desk - March 30, 2017

Andrew Rannells told the real-life audition story that inspired his storyline in the final season of HBO's GIRLS and why his decision to sing 'Let Me Be Your Star' from NBC's Smash was kind of out of spite! . (more...)

4) Nurse to The Rescue! Jennifer Sanchez Treks from SUNDAY IN THE PARK to ON YOUR FEET! to Help the Show Go On

by BroadwayWorld TV - March 30, 2017

What happens when the cast of a Broadway show gets stuck outside of New York City? ON YOUR FEET! just had to figure that out this week.. (more...)

5) Laura Bell Bundy, Jonathan Groff, Megan Hilty, Rory O'Malley & More Headed to Young Actors' Theatre Camp in San Francisco

by BWW News Desk - March 30, 2017

Founding Directors Shawn Ryan and John Ainsworth announced today the all-star line-up that will comprise this summer's Young Actors' Theatre Camp.. (more...)

This Weekend's Call Sheet:

- Broadway's BANDSTAND, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, starts previews tonight.

- Sara Bareilles takes her first bows as 'Jenna' tonight in WAITRESS...

- And THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG arrives on Broadway this Sunday!

BWW Exclusive: See Denée Benton and more in the recording studio for the upcoming 'GREAT COMET' album!

#FridayFunday: With all the hype leading up to NBC's BYE BYE BIRDIE LIVE, we thought it'd be fun to flash back to the revival's appearance on GMA!

What we're geeking out over: The number of stage stars lending their voices to SOFIA THE FIRST this season!

What we're listening to: Deborah Cox's I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU album with tunes from THE BODYGUARD, and the soundtrack for the SPEECH & DEBATE film, both out today!

Social Butterfly: Tune in to Facebook tonight to support the ACLU with the live-stream of 'STAND FOR RIGHTS' featuring Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and more!



