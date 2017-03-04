BWW TV: Watch It All Go Wrong When THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arrives on Broadway

What can possibly go wrong at a Broadway press conference? Just about everything when the original West End company of The Play That Goes Wrong arrived at Sardi's earlier this week. Watch below as it all goes oh so wrong!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call. Performances begin Thursday, March 9, and it officially opens Sunday, April 2, 2017.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis,Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.

